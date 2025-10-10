Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,522.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IWF opened at $474.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.93 and a 200 day moving average of $414.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $475.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.