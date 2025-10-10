Capital Management Associates Inc Sells 35,950 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Capital Management Associates Inc lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 6.5% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $610.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $583.17 and a 200-day moving average of $535.28. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $611.75.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

