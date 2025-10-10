KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.9% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $185.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $440.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.25, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

