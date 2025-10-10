Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,378 shares of company stock worth $14,794,264. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.