Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Sells 2,151 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after buying an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR opened at $185.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.18. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.36 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.00 billion, a PE ratio of 618.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

