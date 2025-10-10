WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.43.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $443.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

