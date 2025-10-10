Vantage Point Financial LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PLTR opened at $185.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.18.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

