Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 527.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Walmart stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.37 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The company has a market capitalization of $811.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

