Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 300 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,273,000 after purchasing an additional 247,579 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.5%

TJX opened at $138.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.73 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

