Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 677.8% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 31,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 11,676 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,344.80. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $215.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 134.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.23 and its 200 day moving average is $189.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $217.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

