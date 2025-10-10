Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,680 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.1%

WMT stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $811.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.37 and a one year high of $106.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

