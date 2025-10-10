Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Trading Down 1.1%

Walmart stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $811.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

