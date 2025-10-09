General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 25,390.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 203,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,516,000 after acquiring an additional 202,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $346.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.85 and its 200-day moving average is $295.77. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

