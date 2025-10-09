Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 478,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 216,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 59,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 61,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 50,240 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

