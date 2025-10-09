Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Notis McConarty Edward cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 143.9% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $209.85 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.81 and a 200 day moving average of $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 54.15%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

