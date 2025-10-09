RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Holdings Lessened by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $168.47 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

