CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

