Abbott Laboratories $ABT is Notis McConarty Edward’s 7th Largest Position

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 4.0% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 734.4% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,365,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $865,789,000 after buying an additional 637,184 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 84,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 43.8% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.