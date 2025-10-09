InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $173.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.02%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

