Hager Investment Management Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.6% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.97 and a 52-week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

