Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MA opened at $576.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.11 and its 200 day moving average is $562.55. The company has a market capitalization of $521.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

