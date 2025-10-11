Optas LLC Purchases New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after acquiring an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after acquiring an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.78.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:PH opened at $716.31 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $748.97 and a 200-day moving average of $685.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

