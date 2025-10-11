Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 14,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $45.43 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

