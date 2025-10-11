Acima Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $87.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Melius started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.23.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

