Zullo Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 284.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock worth $12,980,578. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

