Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 151.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 202,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.53 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

