Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.58.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.