Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

