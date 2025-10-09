US Bancorp DE Has $390.37 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 50,033 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of Abbott Laboratories worth $390,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 734.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,365,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $865,789,000 after purchasing an additional 637,184 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 84,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1%

ABT opened at $134.45 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.48.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

