Optas LLC Takes $731,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $215,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF opened at $211.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.77. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.44.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

