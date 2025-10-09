Capital Management Associates Inc Sells 4,264 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Capital Management Associates Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

