Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 292 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 675,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 61.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 905,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,899,000 after acquiring an additional 345,911 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 124.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $155.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.58. The company has a market cap of $241.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

