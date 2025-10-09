Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $576.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

