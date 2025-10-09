Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 73,421 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $277,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 28,646 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 439,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $89,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 26th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $217.79 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $217.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

