Optas LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Optas LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $845.55 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $800.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $766.57.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.