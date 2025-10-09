3,883 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Up 8.3%
Shares of ANET opened at $157.37 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $158.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock worth $894,021,161. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
