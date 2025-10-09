Optas LLC Has $686,000 Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

View Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.