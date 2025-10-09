Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth $972,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 5.1% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.7% in the second quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% in the second quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 76.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 106,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 46,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.