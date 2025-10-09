InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VO stock opened at $295.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.41 and a 200-day moving average of $274.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.