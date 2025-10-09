Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 5,054 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IJR opened at $119.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average is $109.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

