Dempze Nancy E Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Dempze Nancy E decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $5,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. HSBC set a $225.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

