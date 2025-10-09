First Merchants Corp Has $5 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,056,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736,389 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,355,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,652,000 after buying an additional 103,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,753,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

