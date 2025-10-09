Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $753.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $748.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.