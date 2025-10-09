Dempze Nancy E Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $721,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $293,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $472,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $553.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $458.00 to $456.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of VRTX opened at $421.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.97. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($12.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

