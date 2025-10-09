iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,216 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned about 3.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $864,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $68.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

