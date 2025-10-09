Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $438.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.56.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Baird R W raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

