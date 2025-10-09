Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22,466.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $267.98 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.