Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $183.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.89, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.36 and a one year high of $190.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.57.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

