Massachusetts Wealth Management Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 2.4% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2%

Citigroup stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

