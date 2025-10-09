Optas LLC Sells 471 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Optas LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.83.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $252.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.33 and its 200 day moving average is $251.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.44%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

